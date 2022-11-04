Tonto Dikeh

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh, has hinted on a possibility of becoming a pastor in the future.

Dikeh revealed how she wanted to become a servant of God before getting the unexpected opportunity into acting.

The actress made this known in the latest episode of With Chude podcast on Friday.

Dikeh claimed she ventured into different career paths despite once being a ‘church girl.’

The 35-year-old actress claimed that before she started her entertainment career, she had always wanted to be a minister of God. She added that she hoped to become a pastor someday.

She said, “I’m an opportunist with this thing called acting or entertainment. But God has ordained that step already. For me, I was just swimming in a swimming pool.

“I mean, I was a church girl going to be a pastor. I was supposed to be a pastor, I still might be. Depending on where God is taking me to.”

