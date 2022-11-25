By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, who is known for stirring up controversy online, has disclosed how his brassiere brings in millions more than his degree from college.

The actor made this known on his Instagram page on Thursday, claiming he earns more money online while wearing a bra than he did while earning a degree from a university.

He wrote, “I have made more MONEY with my RED BRA than my University Degree has ever given me, my Management said I should not say this, but I make millions wearing this red Bra.

“Some of you are busy laughing and criticizing me while I smile at the bank every week.

“Dear fans, whatever you do that brings you money legitimately, abeg don’t let anyone dis…

