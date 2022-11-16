By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian rapper, Oladipo Emmanuel popularly known has Chinko Ekun, has revealed how swindlers defrauded him in an investment worth millions of naira.

Recall that Chinko Ekun revealed how he almost committed suicide when he became depressed and homeless in 2020.

The ‘Able God’ crooner, during an exclusive interview with Midweek Entertainment, said the incident altered his outlook on investing.

He said, “I once fell for an investment scam worth millions of naira. After that, I decided my only investment was myself and how I looked.

“So, I saved more. But something happened and I had to pull out my money to save a life and I have no regrets because as I speak, the person is still alive and I’m glad I did.

The rapper also disclosed that he wished he had collaborated more before things went downhill for him, adding that he had plans to touch lives with his music.

“I would have collaborated more or stayed more consistent but my entire mind was to go for shows to help the label recoup all the money that was spent on me,” he said.

“A lot was spent on me and I am forever grateful. I plan to break records, revive rap music and touch the lives I can. I own my label now.”

