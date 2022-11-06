By Chris Onuoha

Michael Oloyede is a musician who is confident about the aftereffect of his music on the audience. That is the same impact he is set out to make through his latest album called, “Gbamiloju.” With a demeanor that hardly gives his deep musical gifts away, Oloyede has continued to reiterate readiness for what the future has in store for his musical gifts and aspirations.

In August this year, the multi-instrumentalist and fast-rising Afrobeat star released a single, entitled “Gbamiloju” which has considerably gained public acceptance meaning: ‘defraud me’. Gbamiloju is timely at this period of intense electioneering campaigns. It is against this backdrop that the theme of the song crystallizes. Taking into cognizance the need to re-orientate the electorate, Gbamiloju explores the constant failure of the ruling class in fulfilling their election promises to the Nigerian populace.

According to Oloyede, the song embodies funky horns, energetic beats, laced with harmonies over a hypnotizing bass groove, a sound dear to Afropop lovers.

Popularly known as ‘Ma Bragado Mi’ crooner, he believes he has carved a niche for himself in the Lagos music scene with his blend of Afrobeat and funk/pop, built on highly rhythmic Yoruba sounds. Some of his earlier songs are instrumentals with improvisations and sparse vocals.

Oloyede is a drummer, producer, educator and singer. He has been doing music as a session man for over 15 years, playing the drums on other people’s recording and performance projects locally and abroad. “I have been privileged to work on a one-time or long basis with artists such as Lagbaja, SOMI, Asa, Marcus Miller, Cobhams Asuquo, Bob Fitts, David Baroni, Kaline, Perpie, Tosin among others,” he said.

His genre of music include jazz, funk, Christian contemporary music, juju, pop, highlife and others. Still working as a session musician, he is currently focusing on contemporary Nigerian music as he feels the need to look inward, exploring works of masters like King Sunny Ade, Fela Anikulapo Kuti and Lagbaja to continue from where they left and adding his own twist and sound.

Speaking about his motivations, Oloyede believes that there are emotions and messages that he wants to communicate beyond the drums, hence the reason why he picked to sing with support from friends in the industry.

“I have been a drummer for the most part of my life and it still takes topmost priority as my first choice of instrument. Being a drummer influences the rhythmic character and interaction within the rhythm section that include the drums, bass, keyboards, guitar, conga and shekere.

Oloyede mentioned that the impact he wants to leave with his audience is something to cherish beyond music. “I want to leave my audience with a sense of peace and happiness each time they listen to my music or whenever they watch me perform live. While talking about issues that affect our lives, I intend to inspire and awaken the minds of my listeners to the very essence of our existence which is love.

As a drummer and singer, I am mostly inspired by social issues plaguing my country and I do hope to inspire change through music,” he said adding that as the 2023 elections draw near, he feels it is important to sensitize the electorate, to enlighten them on the need to make informed decision on who should be their next set of leaders.

Talking about success, Oloyede said, “I have had so many projects in the past but the most recent are two headline shows I did with my band “Native Brains” at the Alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga Center, Ikoyi, in 2020. They were magical! I am currently working on my maiden album of 9 songs as a drummer/singer/artist. My last three single releases represent the sound of the kind of Afrocentric music I do, especially the recently released song “Gbamiloju”. These songs are quite different, as I am doing lots of singing, and they are less jazzy and instrumental based.”

