…Seeks unity among Iragbiji indigenes

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Saturday disclosed that he has taken Osun economy from depressed state to the path of sustainability.

Speaking at the 31st Iragbiji Day, held in Iragbiji, Boripe local government area of the state, he said the lessons he learnt as a young man growing up in the ancient towns helped in reshaping the state economy at the worst time in history.

His words, “as the governor and son of Iragbiji, I have showcased the best of our dear town through provision of quality and equitable services in all sectors and especially health, education, security and economy. I have managed the resources of the State, using the lessons that I learned on your laps – the skills of probity, accountability, creativity and innovation, rendering the best of services in a depressed economy and bringing our economy out of the woods and putting it on the path of sustainability.

“This is the signature which the Iragbiji put in my hands as a young boy growing up in a town surrounded by hills and I have put the seal on the State for all to enjoy.

“Together as a people, we have identified development as the basis of our union. In the past two years, we have made Development for Progress the theme of Iragbiji Day in line with our belief that for development to serve our collective purpose, it must be sustainable, equitable, planned, coordinated, holistic, and needs directed”.

Earlier in his address the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdurasheed Adebomi stressed the need for genuine love to endear development in the community for the sake of the upcoming generations.

