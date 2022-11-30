Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba

The Nigeria Police Force has denied disregard for a court order by the current administration of the Office of the Inspector-General of Police (I-G).

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adejobi said the current Office of the I-G was not aware of any court order with respect to a matter making the round in the media.

The media reports had accused the I-G of disobeying a court order reinstating a dismissed officer of the Force.

“It is instructive to note that the case in point concerns an officer who was dismissed as far back as 1992.

“This was a few years after the current I-G, Mr Usman Baba, joined the Nigeria Police Force, based on available facts gleaned from the reports.

“The most recent judgement on the matter was given in 2011 which should ordinarily not fall under the direct purview of the current administration of the Force,” he said.

Adejobi said the media report was strange and astonishing, adding that the I-G had directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Force Legal Unit to investigate the allegation.

He said the investigation was to ascertain the position of the court and proffer informed legal advice for prompt and necessary action.

Adejobi reiterated the commitment of the I-G to continue to uphold the rule of law and synergy with the judiciary to ensure quick dispensation of justice for an improved criminal justice system

