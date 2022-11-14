By Emmanuel Okogba

Real Madrid star, Eden Hazard says he wants to remain at the club despite a dip in form and reduced playing time.

Since joining the Galacticos in 2019, Hazard has not enjoyed the same level of success he had when he was at Chelsea. Injury and inconsistency has reduced him to a shadow of what he was in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old has featured just six times all season for his side and is way down the pecking order with Los Blancos.

Less playing time translates to few goals, but the Belgian believes he still has unfinished business at the capital.

“I don’t want to leave Real Madrid. Maybe my situation will change after the World Cup.

“I want to play but it’s the manager who makes his choices. I accept, but I want to show him that I deserve to play more. When you don’t play it’s difficult”. Hazard said in a press conference ahead of the World Cup.

Hazard will lead his country to the World Cup in Qatar that starts on Sunday.

