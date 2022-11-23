By Miftaudeen Raji

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state said he does not know any Labour Party, LP candidate for the 2023 general elections in the state.

Sule stated this while speaking in an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

I don't know the candidate of the Labour Party in Nasarawa State.



Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/txpg3394zU — Channels Television (@channelstv) November 23, 2022

He said, “Today in Nasarawa state you can go and check, who is the Labour Party candidate in Nasarawa state? I’m not saying it with disrespect, you will not see him anywhere. I don’t even know his name. This is the party that is winning the election.

“Social media election is quite different from the practical election. Talking about gathering, are you going to compare that with what has happened in Lagos, Kano. I was in Kano together with Asiwaju it took us five hours.

“Labour Party had their flag-off in my state, in Lafia, the state capital, we gave them a venue. The venue was a secondary school football field because we didn’t have the stadium ready. We didn’t have the other center ready. There was nobody there. It was not full. Not even 50 percent of the venue was full. That’s the same party they say will win the election,” he said.

RELATED NEWS