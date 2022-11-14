Omeje Christian Ejike popularly known as KhrisFame. He is a Fabric and clothing expert, graduated from Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State. He was born on the 13th of January, 1995.

KhrisFame has always wanted to break away from the chasm of penury by trying all sorts of things online and offline. He knew where he was coming from and schemed very early to announce himself and his family. Whatever he has today is not a product of luck but hard work backed by grace. Khris has tried music, and many things to survive and earn a living. He has done these when many were scared of the risks involved or were even worried about what people would say when they fail.

The CEO of Khris Collectionz, Khris Fame has done things that shows his wealth will last for generations. This is seen in his business tactics, investment knack and networking skill. His clothing shop in Anambra State and his marketing strategies which involves signing of reigning artists to influence for his brand and insisting on excellence or quality service speak little of how big his future will be. To some, Khris Fame has reached his financial zenith, but for someone like him who has been exposed to big brands, Khris Fame is just starting.

He has an excellent spirit and does not depend only on fate as he is always consistent in improving his brand and net worth. Thus, it will become a well packaged insult on his person when one argues or espouses that Khris Fame is a product of luck.

