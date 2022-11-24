Anambra state governor, Prof Charles Soludo, has denied reports that he collected $28m to blackmail, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi.

Disclosing this in a statement, Press Secretary to Governor Mr. Christian Aburime, described the report as a hatchet job by those who want to distract the governor.

Recall that a report captioned “Gov. Charles Soludo Exposed: How the Governor Received $28 million Cash to Pull Down His Brother, Peter Obi”, has been attracting so much comments in and outside Anambra State.

The job, according to the report, was to deflate and damage Obi’s reputation in his home state, as well as send the Obidient Movement out of the social media space and silence them forever.

“It was a failed attempt from mischief makers and faceless hatchet jobbers who are bent on distracting Soludo’s government and damaging his reputation, Aburime said.

Stating that that the governor remains focused in discharging his electoral mandate to the people of Anambra State, Aburime advised the members of the public to disregard the report as a ‘mere trash’.

