By Biodun Busari

Italian-American actress Julia Fox has revealed that she dated American rapper, Kanye West to distract him from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Fox said she started dating West to “distract” him and “get him off Kim’s case.” She said this in a new TikTok video shared on Monday.

West also known as Ye had issues with his wife Kardashian in 2021 as he got divorce papers from her in February 2021.

Fox came to West’s life towards the end of that same year and the duo dated for just over a month at the beginning of 2022.

The actress, however, called it quits when the rapper said he wanted to get back together with his ex-wife.

Fox, who is also a model said the rapper at that time was not on Twitter or expressing any racist or antisemitic sentiments.

“I was just going to write about it in my book and then have y’all buy it, but I’ll just tell you guys for free,” Fox began on her TikTok video.

She added, “First of all, the man was being normal around me. He wasn’t on Twitter, he wasn’t on any forms of social media.”

She noted the two started their relationship after he sent her constant text messages and she initially ignored them.

Later, she then thought: “Maybe I can get him off Kim’s case. Maybe I can distract him and get him to like me. If anyone can do it, it’s me.”

“Believe it or not, there are a lot of really good things about Kanye West,” Fox added.

