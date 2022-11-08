A businessman, Mr Justine Onu has urged a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, to dissolve his marriage to his wife, Joyce, alleging that he caught her having sexual intercourse with his cousin.

The petitioner told the court that his wife was very promiscuous and he was tired of the marriage.

Onu informed the court that he had developed high blood pressure because of his wife’s alleged promiscuous character.

He further alleged that his wife was irresponsible and does not take care of the children or cook for the family.

The respondent, Joyce, however, denied all allegations

The presiding judge Labaran Gusau, on October 31, 2022, adjourned the hearing the matter until Nov. 8 (Today), for further hearing.

