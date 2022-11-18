Ajoge Job Okatewun professionally known as Hypa Cee is a singer, song writer & mega music producer who hails from Okene part of Kogi state, Nigeria.

Hypa Cee was born for entertainment and entertainment was born for him.

Hypa Cee was born and raised in Nigeria but now he is based in Canada where he is making the Nigeria music industry proud. He is a super talented singer and his love for music made him set up his studio in school as a producer and a singer. His interest in making good music videos that will eclipse the best in the industry began way back in the university.

Hypa Gang records hails Hypa Cee for his sizzlingly beautiful upcoming music video. This project was inspired by the growing influence the diaspora music is having on his career. He is teasing to get involved in a collaboration with Naira Marley, Burner Boy and Asake the Terminator singer. Hypa Cee just wants top-notch music video that will keep fans and music lovers wowed for a long time. Hypa Cee’s music video is an instant smash hit from all speculations from Hypa Gang Records.

The talented R&B Artiste, Hypa Cee who released the musical piece “Single”, is well-known for making good songs – the music video of the song, will be available to watch, on YouTube as soon as possible.

It seems filming for the yet to be named music video has begun in Toronto Canada. Ahead of the release, Hypa Cee will do a tour of Canada with his music crew to perform at various locations within the country this winter. Hypa Cee’s song release date will be announced soon.

Hypa Cee’s first music video is going to be the bomb because the content will take music fans by a huge surprise. Hypa Cee is still engaging in conferences and meetings with music marketers, networkers, music PR and co-producers on the best way to present the project. The process could take anywhere between a few weeks to few months. It can be exhausting and easily wear you out, but if done right, the rewards will be worth it. This is trying to prepare the minds of fans to expect the best from Hypa Cee as always.

The music video will show-case an experiment in afrobeat, with a fusion of highlife and hip-hop, a hybrid of two genres with a compilation of an immigrant’s journey in the America’s north.

Hypa Cee is finally ready to put his hallowed mark on the record of the best afrobeat music video of this dispensation. The video will be released on all Hypa Cee’s social media handles and on Hip Tv.

Hypa Cee is making one of the biggest music video shows and collabo at the same time that will turn heads around. It is gonna be classy and superlative, blasty and swaggerlicious.

The debut music video will last for 4 minutes. It will carry vibes and rhymes, loads of sweet sensationalism and hardcore rap. Hypa Cee is about to change the world of music. Watch out for him as Hypa Gang Records claims they have hatched a production that will make eyes roll.

Follow him on Instagram @ Hypa Cee.

