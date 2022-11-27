…LASTMA nabs two, recovers vehicle

By Bose Adelaja

Some victims of ‘cne chance’ robbery, on Sunday, narrated how they were robbed by a suspected four-man gang at Ikate, Lekki-Ajah area of Lagos.

However, operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, rescued the victims and arrested two members of the gang while two others escaped during.

Narrating the incident, one of the rescued passengers Mr. Christopher Omukoro said he boarded the unpainted commercial bus from Alfa-Beach supposedly going to Ikate.

According to him, four members of the gang were with a Point of Service (P.O.S) machine collecting passengers Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and withdrawing money from their bank accounts.

He said the victims on realising the situation summoned boldness to raise alarm shouting thieves! thieves!! thieves!!! after the suspects had collected their phones with other valuable items from them.

Other rescued victims were Mr. Laffin Lawrence and Mrs. Owo Chidima.

In his updates on Sunday, LASTMA General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba said the suspects were in an unpainted T4 commercial bus with number plate, AAA 750 XX, when they were nabbed.

He said the operation was carried out by the patrol team of the Agency who were monitoring and controlling traffic around Lekki-Ajah axis.

According to him, “our officials while on traffic patrol heard passengers with loud voice shouting thieves! thieves!! inside an unpainted T4 commercial bus (AAA 750 XX).

“While trying to stop the driver, he drove dangerously and our men pursued them with LASTMA patrol vehicle down to Ikate where they were blocked by another pathfinder car belonging to a good samaritan”

Oreagba confirmed that while two suspects were arrested, the other two escaped with the Point of Sales (P.O.S), machine they used to withdraw passengers money inside the bus.

“The two arrested suspects with the recovered bus were later handed over to Rapid Response Squad (RRS) personnel who were on pin-down at Chisco, along Lekki- Ajah.”

The were all later moved down to Ilasan Police Station for further investigations.

The General Manager however advised Lagos residents to always ensure they board buses at designated garages and always be vigilant/keen-eyed especially when boarding public vehicles.

