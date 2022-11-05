By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Dr. Darlington Obaseki yesterday said his over years administration as the head of the hospital has been successful because he has the confidence of all the category of workers and the house unions.



Obaseki spoke at a dinner organized at the instance of the Chairman of the Board of UBTH, Adeboja Adewolu to honour the former National President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Professor Innocent Achanya Ujah.



He said “God cannot give a load that you cannot carry so when our board was constituted in 2018, here I was with a board chairman who with all intent and purpose is the most experienced hospital administrator in Nigeria today, it was coincidence, it was by divine machination.



“One of the things we have tried to emphasize is that hospital administration is a team work, not one professional group, not one person can do it; whether you are a doctor, you are a nurse, you are a cleaner, you are a gateman, everybody is important in the hospital sector so we have tried to pass that message across to my colleagues, fellow consultants, to the doctors, to the nurse that every one of us is important and I have given them that sense of belonging to be fair to everybody and that is what has been the trick. They know that I am fair; they know that I will take issues on their own merits; I will not discriminate based on professional leanings or otherwise”.



On his part, Adewolu commened the administrative capacity of Obaseki and Ujah as NMA president who he said brought to an end the issue of incessant strikes by medical doctors.



He said; “You know, before now, NMA were always on strike every other month but when he took over, strikes stopped. I reminded him that NMA started in Ibadan and I have always tell the leaders then that tell your people strike is not the answer to the problems, tell your people to stop going on strike but thank God when Innocent got to the seat, they listened to him and we are proud of him because he took NMA to the highest level, people have respect for NMA. I remember I sat down one day and I was talking with Obasanjo. He asked what had happened (strikes) I said that the right person is now in control, thank you for what you did for NMA.”

RELATED NEWS