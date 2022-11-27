By Ayo Onikoyi

Busty Instagram sensation known as Unpredictable Busty Chick (born Rosemary Okorie) has blown the cover of ladies who may have surgically augmented their God-given mammaries or had implants buried in them by giving out tips on what to look out for to know certain boobs are real or fake.

In a chat with Potpourri, the busty lady affirmed that her own humongous boobs are real, saying fake boobs don’t look anything like hers.

Hear her: It is easy to know fake boobs because all the signs are there if you know them., What gives them away are, the weight of the boobs, the texture, the bustline, the fracture and the nipples. Fake boobs have nipples that are permanently hard while real boobs’ nipples are only hard when they are aroused. Again, for real boobs, the bustline are mostle apart with a line clearly separating the two breasts but for fake boobs they seem to be joined at the middle.”

Continuing, she added, “ If you ever experience the touch of a boob, you can differentiate between a real boob and fake boob as a real one is quite soft and can be squeezed easily, whereas with fake boobs, you can’t squeeze it easily. Fake boobs are too close to each other. Most women’s breasts have 2 to 3 inches of space in between them but implants shrink that gap significantly. When viewed from the side, natural breasts tend to have more volume in their lower half, you can thank gravity for that though.”

RELATED NEWS