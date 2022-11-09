The Deputy Chief Whip of House of Representatives and Member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, Hon Nkiruka Onyejocha, Wednesday, disclosed how 35 per cent Affirmative Action for women in the country can be achieved.

Onyejocha made the assertion on the heels of low women representatives in the political system of the country.

She said:”The solution to the whole issue of low women participation in politics is, Nigeria needs a president who is committed to affirmative action for women.

“A president who will order political parties to include certain percentage of women for elections. This is not rocket science.”

Meanwhile, pointing at some African countries including Cameroon, Rwanda and Kenya she said these countries have done well in giving women the political space and cloud.

“Cameroon, Rwanda and Kenya did it. In 2021, the proportion of seats held by women in the national parliament of Rwanda stood at 61.25 percent.

“In fact, in the recent election in Kenya, seven women were elected governors. What the women did was to extract commitment from one of the presidential candidates, Williams Ruto, who publicly signed an agreement to allocate specific number of Parliament seats to women”, she said.

Speaking on her recent engagements at the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly (JPA), Onyejeocha said, “At the recent meeting, the European Union, Pacific, even Nigerian delegations blasted Nigeria for lack of commitment to women inclusion in politics.”

However, she hailed ACP-EU, as democratic institution, which promotes equal number of elected Members of Parliament from the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) states and member of the European Parliament.

“The Ambassadors of various countries attends our sittings also.

“We discuss contemporary issues that poses existential threat to humanity like Climate Change, Women Participation in politics, flooding, terrorism in Sub Saharan Africa.

“At the end of our deliberation, the Nigerian Delegation would lay its reports on the floor of the National Assembly for deliberations and follow-up actions.

“I can summarily say, ACP-EU is a platform for the betterment of our countries”, she said.

