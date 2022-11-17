Today, Khris Fame has done things that show his wealth will last for generations.

This is seen in his business tactics, investment knack and networking skills.

His clothing shop in Anambra State and Enugu new heaven also his marketing strategies which involves the signing of reigning artists to influence his brand and insisting on excellence or quality service speak little of how big his future will be.

These all are influenced by who Khris Fame chooses as a mentor “Obi Cubana” a successful Nigerian entrepreneur and businessman whose real name is Obinna “Obi” iyegbu.

Asking Omeje Christian Ejike how was he influenced by Obi Cubana he then explained “I was motivated by Obi Cuban through his business ideas and the impact he has made on society and that lead me to Fabric and clothing business but mostly I thank God that made everything works out smoothly for me.”

