By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Federal Government, weekend, commended the National Lottery Trust Fund, NLTF, for revitalising more than 40 healthcare facilities across the country’s six geo-political zones within two years.

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume disclosed this during the official inauguration and hand-over of vital medical equipment to the General Hospital, Igbora in Oyo State, recently.

Akume, who expressed satisfaction over the progress made by the NLTF, said that the agency had done well in the implementation of intervention programmes in health and other key developmental sectors.

His words: “The Federal Government is impressed with the agency’s resolve to deliver life-changing outcomes to the people through its interventions, despite the dwindling global economy and the agency’s meagre income.

“Government is aware of your revitalisation of over 40 healthcare facilities across the six geo-political zones within last two years; putting smiles on the faces of ordinary Nigerians in remote villages and communities.”

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties, Mrs Patricia Ibiene said that the agency’s laudable interventions were timely considering the state of the country’s healthcare facilities.

Ibiene said: “Also, to felicitate with the people of Oyo State in particular, and the South West in general, for benefiting from various intervention projects of the Trust Fund.”

She cited the Jump Start School project initiated and designed to provide learning and teaching aids to more than 45 public schools and the Gbaja Randle Maternity Hospital, both in Surulere.

The permanent secretary further listed the Moniya General Hospital, Kugba Maternity and Onikan Healthcare Centre in Lagos, Oyo and Ogun states respectively.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of NLTF, Dr Bello Maigari, said: “This intervention is a clear demonstration of our desire to promote social inclusion of the most vulnerable sectors of our society.”

“We reaffirm our enduring and sincere commitment to utilising lottery proceeds judiciously, for the good and general well-being of the nation.”

