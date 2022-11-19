… highlights ways to make passive income from financial market without trading

By Fortune Eromosele

Forex doctor, Henry Dennis, has identified strategic investments Nigerians can make to benefit from the $6 trillion forex daily market earnings.

Dennis in a statement in Abuja, also highlighted ways to make passive income from financial markets without trading.

According to him, “In years past, trading in the foreign exchange market had a very high barrier of entry and was reserved for huge corporations and high-net-worth individuals. Forex is actually short for Foreign Exchange which involves the transaction of changing one currency into another.

“It has proved to be a huge money-maker Nigeria, the popularity of foreign exchange trading has been on a steady rise as more millionaires are created and more people find financial freedom by trading the foreign exchange market through their internet-enabled devices.

“The internet has lowered the barrier of entry by levelling the playground and giving everyone a chance to grab their share of the $6 Trillion daily market. Despite how easy it is to get started, there are indeed so many complexities and unspoken eventualities that may not be obvious to beginners.

“As interesting as the millionaire dream may be, it isn’t free of risks. Just like all business ventures, there is indeed some level of risk in trading the forex market. For most people, learning how to trade is the only way to earn from the financial industry.

“But thanks to new technologies, you don’t have to devote hours and effort trying to learn how to trade. If you’re new to forex trading and you don’t know the best trading strategies, then

“Copy trading is for you. Copy trading is a way to automate your trading by Copying the trading positions of another trader who is an expert. The process lets anyone connect their trading account with expert traders and automatically copy their trade deals.”

Explaining further, he said, “It allows people to earn more money without going through the gruelling process of learning to trade. What makes this different is the control you have to manage risks.

“You are in control and you can decide what level of risk you’re most comfortable with. This way, you can earn money daily without making trades yourself. The copy trader will see the activities of the expert trader on his own account and only him (the copy trader) will have access to the funds in the account. Henry Dennis also known as the Forex Doctor is a well known and an expert in copy trading program over the years.

“The Forex Doctor’s Copy trading program allows anyone, even busy individuals, to make steady profits on the side without active involvement in the trading process. With this copy trading service, you have 100 per cent control of your money.

“Benefits of the Henry Dennis, Forex Doctor’s copy trading service: Saves you time, less-risky, secured opportunity to earn from a trusted Pro. A chance to explore the financial market The Henry Dennis, Forex Doctor’s copy-trading platform. You can access highly skilled and experienced traders through the Forex Doctor’s copy trading platform. The platform also provides detailed reports and statistics for each expert trader, including trade history and other information, allowing you to compare several candidates before selecting the best one for you.

“How to Get Started with Copy Trading To begin, you must create a trading account here. You must fund your account to ensure that your account balance is sufficient to begin copying. Subscribe to the Forex Doctor’s copy trading Enjoy your earnings and withdraw your profits and relax while you profit from the trading experts’ experience. Is it the right choice for you?

“If you are a novice trader and do not know much about trading the global market, your best bet would be to start with copy trading. You can make profits easily and at the same time learn about the global financial market.

“You don’t need trading experience to start copying the forex doctor trades and anyone can get started immediately. When you copy the Henry Dennis, the Forex Doctor’s trade, you get his Forex masterclass for free.

“We also offer free offline and online training at the Lagos and Abuja office.”

