As LASU holds conference on public administration

By Adesina Wahab

For the country to achieve the targeted Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, for national development, public institutions should be made stronger and the leadership more committed.

This was the consensus opinion of participants at the Fourth International Conference organized by the Department of Public Administration, Lagos State University, LASU.

The conference was themed “Public administration and sustainable development in the new normal.”

The Keynote speaker, Prof. Anthony Oladoyin, said public administration, as a great institution that makes the society run smoothly, has suffered a lot of setback in the recent past.

He listed some of the factors affecting it negatively to include career uncertainty, incursion of politics into public administration, poor renumeration, indiscipline among others.

He posited that tackling the problems would require selectively identifying them and handling them one by one.

“No government can handle everything at once. Since government is also a continuum, where one stops, the next should continue. If we say we are going to handle all at once, there would be more crisis,” he said .

Also speaking, the Accountant General of Lagos State, Dr Abiodun Muritala, said governments and businesses faced a lot of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and that the new normal it brought in the form of using ICT more than before to do some tasks, had become a blessing in disguise.

He challenged public administrators to be more receptive to modern trends of doing things.

The Vice Chancellor, LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, in her message, said the institution deployed ICT and other modern methods to stay on course during the pandemic.

The Head of Department, Prof. Ighodalo Akhakpe, said the deparment would continue to raise public consciousness about issues that would help the society grow.

The Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences, Prof. Akewushola, in his message, said the department had been the one consistent in organizing yearly conference on topical issues and urged them not to relent.

