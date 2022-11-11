By Niyi Okiri

Revenue committees in local government and local council development areas of Lagos State will adopt the professional standards of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, LIRS, to improve collection and increase internally generated revenue.

This was the resolution of stakeholders in the revenue collection system in local governments, at a workshop held in Lagos to deliberate on the prospects of professionalising revenue collection in the councils.

Sponsored by the LIRS, the workshop featured contributions from representatives of the Conference of Council Chairmen, the Local Government Service Commission, council managers, council treasurers, human resources officers, and chairmen of revenue committees.

In his keynote address, the LIRS chairman, Mr. Ayo Subair, represented by the Station Manager, Ikeja, Mr. Segun Tijani, highlighted provisions of the Constitution that empower the local governments to collect revenue.

