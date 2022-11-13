Rabiu Kwankwaso

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso has given insight into how he intended to tackle the issue of insecurity in Nigeria.

According to Kwankwaso, the government needs to address some critical aspects of security, which include security of food, health, education, infrastructure, job opportunities, training, and intelligence, to ensure its effectiveness of security in the country.

Kwankwaso gave this insight while speaking at a meeting tagged, “People’s Town Hall Series 2023” organised by Channels Television on Sunday.

He said, “We will increase the population of security personnel to match the exigencies of this moment. We need to increase the number of our armed forces from less than 250,000 to about 1 million, so also the police from less than 330, 000 to another 1 million.

“We will increase the number of the DSS and Civil Defense and support them with training and retraining. We will also intensify the issue of intelligence from the people using artificial intelligence which is very strong now. We will leverage the technologies that we have across the world,” he added.

Kwankwaso also promised to equip the capacity and improve the welfare of all the security personnel in the country to stem the tide of insecurity.

He said, “I’ll harness all the security agencies in the country and deploy all the technologies available to ensure the safety of Nigerians. We will also improve our security systems to forestall all forms of security breaches.”

Also speaking at the meeting, vice presidential candidate of the NNPP, Bishop Isaac Idahosa vowed that the candidate of the party, Rabiu Kwankwaso will give Nigerians what he described as a glorious, better, and hopeful future.

Idahosa had expressed optimism that Kwankwaso would win the 2023 presidential election.

He claimed that the Kwankwaso/Idahosa ticket has all it takes to fix the challenges confronting the country, adding that he would address the issue of infrastructure and resource control.

Idahosa said his principal “stands tall in the contests to govern the country and the candidate is by far the most experienced among all contenders for the country’s most exalted seat.”

He said, “You can be rest assured that as a president, he will galvanise and recruit the best brains from home and abroad to turn the country’s economy around.

“As governor, he met at least 200 dollars debt from his predecessor and ensured he paid off all debts and did not borrow a dime in spite of the numerous legacy projects he carried out in Kano,” he added.

