…Nollywood must be treated as a sector critical to survival of Nigeria’s economy

By Clifford Ndujihe

THE Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, has decried the inadequate support for Nigeria’s movie industry also known as Nollywood and promised to change the trend, if elected.

In an interaction with members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, in Benin, Kachikwu, said that the group still has a long way to go as “it seeks to provide an enabling environment for the Guild to thrive in a country that has no real support structures for an industry that has made this nation proud.”

Agreeing that the entry of Multi-Choice, Netflix, Amazon, Iroko, etc had changed the dynamics of the industry he, however, said that with better facilities and support “for the thousand steps taken you could have taken a million more if Nigeria was working.

“Hollywood sold America to the world as a superpower and country where dreams come true. Bollywood sold India to the world as a technology superpower. Nollywood has sold Nigeria to the world as a country of possibilities.”

Challenges of Nollywood

He identified distribution, technology, funding and infrastructure, low remuneration, welfare, and training, among others as some of the challenges of the movie industry.

His words: “In this industry everyone understands that content is king hence industry practitioners go the extra mile in honing their craft, using the best cameras and investing money into quality props and sets but today I say to you that in Nollywood, distribution is King.

“What is the point of producing content that won’t be seen by tens of millions of Nigerians because there is no structured distribution? Last time I checked producers were still selling their content for peanuts to those who have the stomach to deal with piracy and other issues associated with non-structured distribution. How many cinemas do we have in Nigeria compared to the viewing population?

“How does a country that boasts the third largest film industry in the world lack a content distribution platform? Why should producers be at the mercy of foreign platforms in take it or leave it deals?

“This is wrong. How many Nigerians have access to quality and affordable broadband if we were to accept that Netflix and Amazon Prime are the solutions to our problems? Why do we have Hollywood movies in a separate channel belt from Nollywood movies on DSTV?

“How much did Nigerian banks give in loans to content producers in the last one year? What of the multi-billion-naira film grant that has been promised to the Guild by successive governments? What’s the cost of producing a top-notch Netflix standard movie and how many movies can N1b or is it N3b grant support?

Nollywood doesn’t need tokenism. Nollywood needs the Nigerian Government to take it as a sector critical to the survival of the Nigerian economy. This is what I would do as your President.

“I would use the combined satellite assets of Nigcomsat and our terrestrial spectrum to create a hybrid National Distribution Platform for all digital content. We already have this asset, and it is idle.

“The next step would be to provide decoders or set top boxes in every TV home in Nigeria that would connect to this platform. Each of these boxes would have a minimum of 2TB of hard disk to store a minimum of 600 standard definition or 300 high definition movies.

These boxes will also be used as transaction devices for other digital content such as music, e-books, games, etc. Why should the Nigerian government invest in this? If you control the pipe, you can collect taxes or TV licence fees direct from source.

Imagine a nation of thirty million decoders and as a content producer you release movies, and they are immediately available to thirty million viewers. Let’s assume that just 5% of these viewers purchase your movies at the cost of N100 on the day of release, you would have grossed N150m.

This is how you help Nollywood. Imagine the other possibilities of advertising, linear channels, and royalties over time. Is this possible? Yes, it is. The technology exists. I have long touted this to the Government, but they would rather sell their spectrum to the likes of MTN and other foreign operators who take their profits outside of Nigeria than investing in a platform which has the potential of creating a trillion-naira movie industry.

When you earn good money from your films you can invest in better technology, better sets, costumes, etc. When people see that there is potential in Nollywood, then foreign investments will flow in because they know the content produced can be sold.

History beckons on us all to take our country in a different direction. We can no longer afford to have geriatrics who can’t understand our today and destroy our tomorrow. For too long we have been their victims. We must now take our country back from them.

“We can overcome our problems, but we must do away with these leaders and chart a new course for ourselves. No longer should we let them divide us by tribe, tongue and religion. No longer will mediocrity rule our land. We must enthrone meritocracy and build a Nigeria that works for everyone.”

RELATED NEWS