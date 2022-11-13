Beautiful women naturally command attention and large social media followings. But combining beauty with brains as a female football agent, with few of your gender in your career, that would always leave you with too many fans gushing about you.

Mrs Dora Olanrewaju Kayode is a foremost football agent licensed by the FA and wife of top Nigerian striker star, Olarenwaju Kayode, who she also represents as an agent.

Dora Kayode studied law at Madonna University, Okija, Anambra State, before which she attended Federal Government Girls’ College in Umuahia, Abia State.

The mother of three kids has written her name in the annals of history by becoming the first female FA licensed football agent in Nigeria; the feat that has not only endeared her to many across the world, but with huge following, considering the fact that she mingles with the likes of Jorge Mendes and Joshua Barnett.

In a recent interview, Dora Kayode spoke about how she manages her busy schedule and her over 250,000 followers on Instagram.

“You must have to be flexible with your followers or fans or friends. I am not the rigid type, I try to reply to every post whenever I have time, I want to appreciate them”, Dora Kayode stated.

Continuing, Mrs Dora Olanrewaju Kayode said, “I don’t reply to negative posts. I.am not a football player, I.am just a wife trying to encourage my husband and I try as much as possible to encourage his fans, families, friends and so maybe that is why I keep getting more followers.”

The impact of Dora Kayode’s wealth of experience as an expert football agent has benefitted not only her husband, but many other footballers.

“As a lawyer, I decided to study the rule of football and combine it with fundamental human rights to ensure that my clients get the better of any contract.

“I helped free Kayode from the bondage of slave contracts, which remains the bane of most African players. Unfortunately for footballers, most of them are not really enlightened, and I am sorry to say this. They need people who can tell them the truth, educate them on their rights. And I’m always ready to do this”, added Dora Kayode.

Ezinne Dora Kayode’s can be easily likened to a fashionista. The lawyer and real estate investor always

appears like a runway model. She disclosed that her husband pays her well for her professional services, hence her regular gorgeous outlook.

“I married a fantastic football player and you want me to just sit down and allow other girls to take him over from me. I have to look good for my man.

“He is too handsome for me not to feel good or dress good, but my husband doesn’t look at that but as a woman, I have to look good, sexy for myself and sexy for my husband as a woman, whether we have kids or not, you just have to keep yourself fine. When you look good, you dress good. My dad once told me that: “looking good is good business”. So you just have to look clean”, added Dora Kayode.

