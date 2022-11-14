…Edema, Pirah describe him as believer in the principle of existentialism

Former Chairman of Warri North Local Government Area and ex- Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission Boss, Hon. Godwin Toritsereju Ebosa, says he started nursing the idea of developing Oboghoro, a community in Benin River, Warri North Local Government Area into a beautiful island, when he discovered some parts of the World like Mayou in Louisiana, have the same topography as Oboghoro.

Hon. Ebosa, who made the disclosure during an interview Friday November 11, on the sidelines of the celebration of the second anniversary of the establishment of Odokun Secondary School, Oboghoro, stated: “I am from Oboghoro Community. I attended my primary and secondary schools in the community, before going out to pursue my career.

“When I had the opportunity to kick-start the development of Oboghoro, I experimented on it and saw the joyful reaction of my people and this spurred me to go on. I also saw the need to get other people within the community to add value to the community. To do that, I took some people from my community abroad, to see that Oboghoro is not different from those islands abroad. I equally got government’s attention”.

Whilst noting that there is a blueprint for the continuous development of Oboghoro, Hon. Ebosa, averred: “My dream for Oboghoro is big. I want to take the project to a level before trying to get support from the government here in Delta as well as International agencies”.

On why he established Odokun Secondary School, November 10, 2020, Hon. Ebosa, explained: “Due to the high number of rural/urban migration affecting Itsekiri communities, we decided to put a school in our community, that will make young people remember where they are from. I and some of my friends, attended primary and secondary schools in the community.

“We decided to replicate the experience so that when the children from the community spend their first fifteen years here, doing their primary and secondary education, they will remember their home town.

“We have put lot of incentives to attract them here, by providing free transportation, accommodation, feeding, learning materials like books, school bags, uniforms, highly qualified teachers, free health care and electricity.

“I believe out of the lot that will graduate from here in the future, they will have reason to come back to say this is where we are from”.

The Trust Chairman of Oboghoro Community, Mr. Charles Edema, while speaking, stated: “I have been waiting for a day like this. All you saw at Oboghoro, is the handiwork of one man, Hon. Godwin Ebosa. He has the spirit of dedication and believes in the principle of existentialism. Hon. Ebosa, also believes in the principle of ataraxia (freedom from emotional disturbance and anxiety).

“His developmental stride is second to none, he is a great Philanthropist, who has touched the lives of so many people. Hon. Ebosa, provided all the facilities at Odokun Secondary School, including free books, uniforms and free feeding of the over 350 students in the school. He is my National leader, the entire Ajala children, have conferred on him the title of ‘Obanogboro’.”

Pioneer Delta State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Mr. Omamofe Joseph Pirah, in his reaction, posited: “We all know the devastating effects of the Warri crisis on our Riverine communities. What Hon. Godwin Ebosa has done at Oboghoro, is to rebuild the community into a proper existence. The school with its incentives like free books, uniforms, feeding as well as subsidizing the teachers’ salary, is wonderful.

“It is a development that all of us as Itsekiri people, people of the riverine communities and people of Delta state, really appreciate.

“I want to urge our people in government to take the development in Oboghoro to another Itsekiri axis and replicate it. In the next ten years, the entire Riverine areas, will be habitable like it was before the advent of the Warri crisis.

“I understand that soon the Ogheye Floating Market, will be commissioned and we would see the wonderful work of Sen Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

“The two places, Hon. Ebosa has shown this fantastic work are Oboghoro and Obitugbo in Warri North Local Government Area, providing jobs for over 200 people.

“We are sure when the Ogheye Floating market commences, it would provide jobs for the people especially our women.

“Like Oliver Twist, we are asking the government to provide at least two fishing Trawlers that will boost the Ogheye and Sapele fish markets”.

The Principal of Odokun Secondary School, Mr. Mattu Mogbejuleoritse, disclosed: “For now, I am the only government staff in the school with boarding facility, the other 19 community teachers, were employed by the Oboghoro Community, under the payroll of Hon. Godwin Ebosa.

“There are about 300 students from JSS1-SS1. While students from neighbouring communities like Jakpa, Bobi, Tebu and Ogheye are brought to school daily by a free cargo boat, courtesy of Hon. Ebosa, students from Sapele in Delta State, Benin City in Edo State and Ondo state, are resident in the boarding facility.

“All the teachers are qualified with educational qualification. The Delta State Government has added six new staff to the school”.

On the academic performance of students in the school, Mr. Mogbejuleoritse, explained: “The students of Odokun Secondary School, are excelling in their exams, especially external examination. Last year, the students who sat for the BECE (Basic Education Certificate Examination) came out in flying colours, there was no re-sit. In-fact, in Warri North, Odokun Secondary School was the best in BECE”.

A nurse at Oboghoro Cottage Hospital, Doris Kolo, who conducted newsmen round the two consulting rooms, an Operating Theatre, a Delivery room, Pharmacy, Laboratory, Children, Male and Female Wards at the medical facility, revealed: “The hospital was built by Hon. Godwin Ebosa. The hospital is free for all staff, pupils and students of Odokun Primary and Secondary Schools.

