KADUNA—The women leader of the Labour Party (LP) in Kaura LGA of Kaduna State, Victoria Chintex, was reportedly killed on Monday after gunmen invaded her residence in Kaura and shot her.

Edward Buju, Publicity Secretary of the LP in Southern Kaduna senatorial zone, announced the development in a statement, yesterday.

Her husband was also said to have sustained gunshot injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility.

“The Southern Kaduna (Zone 3) Labour Party commiserates with the party chairman and his exco in Kaura Local Government Area, over the untimely demise of our mother and sister, Mrs Victoria Chintex, woman leader, Kaura Local Government Area, who was killed yesterday (Monday) by gunmen in her residence in Kaura,” the statement read.

Buju, who described the deceased as “industrious, hard working and a dedicated party leader,” urged LP members at all levels in the state to pray for the repose of her soul.

Buju said: “More so, as we await the burial plans by the family, the Zone 3 Labour Party will make support to her family.

“On behalf of our presidential candidate, Peter Obi; our gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna State, Jonathan Asake; the party senatorial candidate for Southern Kaduna zone, Mike Auta, we call on the people of Kaura LGA, to be law abiding as vengeance is of the Lord.”

Mohammed Jalige, spokesperson of the Kaduna police command, did not respond when contacted for comments on the development.

