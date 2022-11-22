Photo Caption:L-R: Mr Olasunkanmi Dasilva, Chief Executive Officer, African Fashion Designers Awards; Mr Julius Amarachukwu, Sales Manager, Fidossi Wines & Spirits, Mr Victor Anyanwu, Creative Director, Asterixexx, and Mr Agboola Odunfa, Chief Executive Officer, AOAfriq at the 2022 African Fashion Designers Awards, on Sunday at Oriental Hotel, VI, Lagos.

By Juliet Ebirim

The sub-Saharan Africa fashion market is valued at $31 billion with Nigeria contributing 15% to the total regional market value. Fidossi International Limited, top distributors of premium wine and spirits is committed to reinvigorating the continent’s fashion industry in a bid to expand the sector’s economic role. In this regard, the firm on Sunday sponsored the 2022 African Fashion Designers Awards, which brought together notable fashion designers across the continent to the Oriental Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The African Fashion Designers Awards celebrates top players in the industry, driving innovation and inspiring the creative genius of fashion designers in the process.



According to Engineer Fidel Egbochie, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fidossi International Limited, “The Nigeria fashion industry mirrors the scale and potential of the wider African fashion market. Contributing approximately $4.7 billion to the wider African market, the local fashion industry has the potential to boost the current level of the GDP, create jobs and help drive the Federal Government’s economic development agenda.” he said.

“We are committed to the overall growth plan for the industry and we are lending our weight behind all fashion designers in Nigeria and across the continent. We believe that with the right support framework and the availability of refined, high-value brands such as Vecchia Romagna, Fidossi Muscato, and Fidossi Spumante amongst others distributed by our business locally to inspire and stimulate creativity among players in the industry, more productivity, economic contributors can be achieved by the fashion designers,” Mr Fidel added.



Appreciating the efforts of Fidossi International Limited in expanding the fashion design landscape, Mr Olasunkanmi Dasilva, the Chief Executive Officer of the African Fashion Designer Awards said, “We are proud of the role played so far by Fidossi International Limited in broadening the fashion design landscape and enriching the creativity of players in the fashion industry. This inspiring effort will generate more creativity, and engender more productivity which will drive significant growth in the industry’s total market valuation soon.”

Winning fashion brands at the award ceremony include; Xtacy Conspired which won the Emerging Fashion Designer of the Year award, Mimax Xclusive which emerged the African Fashion Urban award winner, Hope Sana Ebai – the Outstanding Personality in Africa Award winner, amongst others.

