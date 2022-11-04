By Dapo Akinrefon

Beyond investing and partnership, Chinese Cultural group, Huaxing Art Troupe Nigeria in collaboration with Harmony culture office of China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, said it intends educating students with both Chinese and Nigeria cultures.

The programme tagged “Nigeria and China Cultural Exchange: On-site School Activities” moved around schools in Lagos.

Some of the schools visited where students trooped out to welcome the team were Prime Iqrah College and St. Betty Carol Schools, both in Ọjọ local government area.

Students were taught and entertained with series of Chinese cultural dances such as, Lion dance, Waist drum dance and Fan dance, while on the other hand, the schools put up wonderful Nigeria culture performance, such as Atilogun dance, the Yoruba, Ibo and Hausa dance.

Gifts were presented to the schools, while 10 students from the low income earner families were supported with their educational supplies.

The Chairman, Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Dr Eric Ni, who led the team to the schools said: “Nigeria and China Cultural Exchange programme is a way of promoting the good relationship between both countries. it is also a way to understand each other’s values and norms for the relationships to last. “The more we learn to cooperate and collaborate with each other, the more the mutual understanding, as we always do, we will continue to give back to the needy, the orphanages and less privileges in society, to make Nigeria a better country for all of us.”

In response, the proprietor of Prime Iqrah College, Alhaji Shehu Opomulero, commended the Nigeria and China Cultural Exchange team for love they showed towards the students, and also prayed for development of life-long friendships between both countries.

Cultural exchange adds value to lives by inspiring new forms of artistic expression, while it also promote respect and understanding for other cultures hence promoting cultures to flourish in the diversity cross cultural skills in a globalised world.

