…it was a mistaken arrest; he was released as soon as his identity was confirmed – Ebubeagu

By Peter Okutu

Report reaching Vanguard has it that a former Commissioner for Information, Chief Abia Onyike, during the regime of former Governor Sam Egwu of Ebonyi State was allegedly manhandled and beaten up by the South East Security outfit code-named Ebubeagu.

The victim, who is one of the key spokespersons for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, was reportedly taken to Ebubeagu’s head office in Abakaliki, where he was said to have been brutalized.

Onyike, is seen as a social crusader, political analyst, policy maker and veteran Journalist, with the mindset of galvanizing change and impacting his society positively.

Reacting, the Ebubeagu Ebonyi State Commander, Mr. Friday Nnana said Abia’s arrest was mistakenly done as he was arrested in the location where a suspect was being trailed.

According to him, immediately his name, place of origin and personality was ascertained, he was released.

“The place they said Abia was caught was where a criminal element we have been looking usually stays. Oga, we have satellite everywhere. That’s where the suspect usually comes to collect arms and ammunition and rifles kept for him. He normally comes from outside the State.

“You can ask the victim what we did immediately he was asked to provide his name, where he came from. We ordered them to leave him immediately. People have been putting surveillance where he was arrested”.

RELATED NEWS