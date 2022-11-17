A corporal in the Nigerian Army, Abayomi Ebun, has crushed to death the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, NAFRC, Director of Finance, Brig.-Gen. A. O. James, with his car.

PRNigeria gathered that the incident happened at the NAFRC Old Barracks, in Lagos.

Cpl. Ebun, who works at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, NARC, knocked down the NAFRC Finance director, while driving out of the Barracks.

Immediately after the incident, the senior officer was swiftly evacuated to the NAFRC Medical Center, where doctors at the Centre confirmed him dead.

Gen. James, PRNigeria gathered, was said to be walking to his house within the barracks when the corporal’s car hit him from behind.

A source at the NAFRC Barracks told PRNigeria that Ebun was drunk at the time the incident occurred, and was driving recklessly.

“He has been detained by the NAFRC provost for further investigation,” said the source.

The late General was also the Monitor General, SEC 40, of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Plateau State.

According to information regarding the tragedy, as provided by the Welfare Officer of SEC 40, ACM Kayode Olagunju, James died from injuries sustained from the accident.

Olagunju said: “We lost a gem. Our indefatigable, humble, friendly bridge builder, the Monitor General SEC 40 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Brig.-Gen. Audu Ogbole James, just departed.

“May his soul rest in peace. Our condolences to the family, AANI, especially the SEC 40.”

