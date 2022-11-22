Al-Mustapha

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

While President Muhammadu Buhari was in Bauchi State to launch the commencement of oil exploration, the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd), has said that the discovery of oil and gas was responsible for the collapse of many major industries in the country.

The AA Presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023 election stated this in Abuja, Tueday, when he attended the 34th annual national education conference organised by the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.

Al-Mustapha contended that the major problems facing the country was hugely due to the discovery of crude in the 1970s, adding that the development made textile, tyre industries and paper mills to go moribund and created unemployment.

Accordong to him, “In the 70s, it was agreed that the discovery of oil and gas would be to the advantage of the country, generating revenues to help other industries but this was deprived of textile industry, tyre industry and paper mills.

“But when the oil and gas began to flourish, when they started producing it domestically in large quantities, they started to mix with politics in Nigeria.

“Those who introduced it began to siphon against the country’s revenue. They also adopted yet another formula of international dirty politics, taking fuel from the source till all other sectors are moribund,” he said.

He called on the leaders to sit back, reflect and rethink on how to move the country forward.

