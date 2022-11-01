Nigeria’s indigenous networking platform, CorpeRate was launched in November 2021 with the intention of reigniting the hope of the Nigerian youth by creating employment opportunities through technology.

Creating a space where Nigerian Professionals of every kind can find and apply to jobs with ease, share valuable information, showcase their skills, and network with like-minded individuals and businesses.

“What’s exciting is that CorpeRate doesn’t just make it easier to apply to jobs but makes it interesting” Moses Tebu, the CorpeRate Lead Designer, noted. He explained that the community is growing stronger each day as they continue to onboard hundreds of employers searching for applicants as well as thousands of professionals excited to showcase their skills and services.

Nigeria’s exponentially growing unemployment rate is worsened by issues such as difficulties finding and applying to available jobs and even obstacles employers face promoting vacancies and managing applications. CorpeRate was designed to address these challenges, and as a result, not only can employers promote their vacancies for free, but potential applicants on CorpeRate, are conveniently notified directly on their phones of their interested jobs.

CorpeRate’s commitment to simplifying the recruitment process in Nigeria goes even further with the introduction of their Video Response feature. It is especially useful for professionals who feel their CV’s alone don’t do them justice.

Potential applicants can include a short video to support their application telling Employers about themselves; as some things are better said than read. For employers, the new feature functions as a sort of virtual interview which helps shorten review times of applications they receive.

CorpeRate was designed to eliminate the hassle of online recruitment and is the very definition of the term user-friendly. The process of applying to a desired job is almost instinctive and can be completed with just a few clicks.

In addition to simplifying recruitment; professionals and job seekers on CorpeRate can also network and build relationships with one another that could foster career growth and business connections.

It is undoubtedly the perfect time to introduce to the Nigerian public a tool as pivotal as the CorpeRate App. A tool that is particularly useful these days when the task of getting a job has almost become herculean in nature.

CorpeRate is out to play its own role in bridging the gap between employers and professionals in Nigeria. This is also in line with the Nigerian governance vision of home grown software applications that work towards developing a solution driven society.

The CorpeRate App can be found on both Play store and App Store for Google and iOS users respectively. However, employers and companies can visit www.corperate.ng to sign-up and begin posting vacancies for free.

