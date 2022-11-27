By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As Senator Ademola Adeleke took the mantle of leadership as Osun State Governor, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s vice presidential candidat, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor of Delta state, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, led some PDP governors to the Osogbo city stadium, venue of the event.

The governors of Edo, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Godwin Obaseki, Emmanuel Udom, and Sentor Douye Diri, respectively, were also part of the entourage to Osogbo, the state capital.

Read Also: We left N14bn in Osun coffers – Oyetola

Also, former Governors of Osun and Oyo states, Prince Olagunsoye and Rasheed Ladoja also graced the event ongoing at the venue.

Some other guests at the venue include Otunba Oyewole Fasawe; wife the presidential candidate, Titi Atiku Abubakar; Lagos PDP governorship aspirant, Dr Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adediran; Senator Francis Fadahunsi; former Osun deputy governor, Erelu Olusola Obada; Oluwole Oke, among many others.

RELATED NEWS