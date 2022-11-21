A California man won a world record lotto prize of 2.04b playing Powerball Jackpot Lotto. The man with undisclosed identity have been playing lotto games for a while. It was learned that the record powerball drawing was sold in a local gas station and a convenient store called Joes Service Center in Altadena, California. This is not actually the first time someone have won billions of dollars in jackpot lottos, as record have shown that people have won $1.59b and $1.54b in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

Jackpot lotto games can undoubtedly make one an automatic millionaire if they play the games consistently.

This is why you should Start Playing Easywin Naira Power Super Jackpot Lotto

Easywin has a similar Super Jackpot Lotto game called Naira Power that have made people automatic millionaire in Nigeria.

Last year, we had a record winner of easywin jackpot game, who went home with #10 Million and became an automatic millionaire.

We are up again with another super jackpot to help you become an automatic millionaire before the end of this year.

All you need to know about EasyWin Naira Power Jackpot

The Lottery Results

Naira Power uses the PowerBall draw from the United States of AMerica as Naira Power’s draw.

You can check the historical draw number on easywin.ng to see the result. You can also check out the official PowerBall USA draw results.

Draw Time

04:59 a.m. on Every Thursday and Sunday

Play Deadline

10:00 p.m. on every Wednesday and Saturday

How to play Naira Power

1: Select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls;

2: then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

3: You can directly select the numbers yourself or make use of the magic wand to randomly select the six(6) numbers.

4: The Power jackpot grows until it is won.

5: Players win the grand prize by matching all 6 numbers.

