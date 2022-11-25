By Adeola Badru

BSTAN Homes and Properties Limited, yesterday, announced that the 7th edition of the National House Fair and Lagos first edition will hold on December 1st, 2022 at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island in Lagos.

Speaking at a press conference to herald the forthcoming event tagged: ‘Property in a sachet’, the Coordinator of the Lagos National House Fair, Mr Tolu Oluwo, said: “The objective of the event is to bring affordable, accessible and functional housing to low-income earners without stress.”

Also speaking, the Group Managing Director, BSTAN Homes and Properties, Dr Becky Olubukola, said: “We have come to organize the Lagos edition of National House Fair to produce basic shelter for people at affordable rates.

“The government cannot do it alone, private-public participation and workable policies that will support people are some of the things that we need.

“We started this project six years ago and we have recorded remarkable success in the real estate business.

“We have since built about 28,000 units of houses and we plan to reach 5,000 housing units as well as expand to other African nations that have been inviting us.”

RELATED NEWS