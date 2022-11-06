By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

A twist has evolved on matters around 28 host communities of Oil Mining Lease, OML 34 in Delta state operated by ND-Western E&P/ Nigerian National Petroleum Company limited as Chairman of Chairmen of the host communities, Mr Michael Oghenegueke, has denied recent publications in some national newspapers, saying they never threatened to shut down facilities of operators of the OML if their demands were not met within five days.

Describing the ultimatum handed the operators in the publications as the handiwork of mischief makers, Oghenegueke who is also Chairman of Otujeremi community said the host communities and operators of the OML had a way of resolving their differences outside the media whenever they had any.

President General of Iwhrekan Community, Comrade Rufus Onokurefe who also spoke said the host communities had no problem with operators of the OML, stressing that the leaders of the communities were not aware of the media report.

