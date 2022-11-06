Why Okpe should produce the next governor of Delta State

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

A twist has evolved on matters around 28 host communities of Oil Mining Lease, OML 34 in Delta state operated by ND-Western E&P/ Nigerian National Petroleum Company limited as Chairman of Chairmen of the  host communities, Mr Michael Oghenegueke, has  denied  recent  publications in some national newspapers, saying  they never threatened to shut down facilities of  operators of the OML if   their demands were not met  within five days. 

Read Also:

Describing the ultimatum handed the operators in the publications  as the handiwork of mischief makers, Oghenegueke who is also Chairman of Otujeremi community said the host communities and operators of the OML had a way of resolving their differences outside the media  whenever they had any. 

President General of Iwhrekan Community, Comrade Rufus Onokurefe who also spoke said the host communities had no problem with operators of the OML, stressing that the leaders of the communities were not aware of the media report. 

Subscribe for latest Videos

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.