…As father solicits financial aid

By Steve Oko

Pastor Paul Nwachukwu of the Assemblies of God Church, Amita Isiagu in Ebonyi State, has appealed for urgent financial support to enable him defray the N1.6 million medical bill of his son.

His son, ThankGod Nwachukwu, 14, is currently detained at the Holy Child Orthopedic Hospital, Agbani Road Enugu following the inability of the family to pick up his medical bill.

Narrating his ordeal to Vanguard, the father of six said that the family had gone through unpleasant moments since the ugly incident happened one year ago.

He said that his son, a JS 2 student of Echele Amita Secondary School Isiagu, was knocked down by a hit-and-run motorcyclist on November 6, 2021 while the boy was returning from band practice in the church.

According to the Man of God, the motorcyclist who was said to be driving without light fled the scene after shattering the ankle bone of the victim.

“We later found him ( the motorcyclist) but he said he had no father and mother, and has not been able to make any financial contribution for my son’s treatment”, the Pastor agonised.

He said that the family was left with no choice than to seek medical attention for the boy.

The Pastor thanked the Management of the hospital for giving attention to his son who he said could now walk again although with the aid of crutches.

Pastor Nwachukwu who gave their total bill as N1, 960,560, said that the family had so far deposited N340,000 raised for them by the church.

The cleric said that his son was discharged in September but detained pending the payment of the outstanding

He, therefore, appealed to Government, organisations and spirited individuals to come to the aid of the family.

He gave his account details as follows: Account name: Paul Nwachukwu; Account number: 3026305616; Bank name: First bank.

Pastor Nwachukwu could be reached via his mobile phone number: 09026580692.

RELATED NEWS