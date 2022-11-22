By Steve Oko

A 14-year-old boy, ThankGod Nwachukwu, knocked down by a hit-and-run motorcyclist, last year, while returning from band practice in a church, is being detained at the Holy Child Orthopedic Hospital, Agbani Road, Enugu, following the inability of the parents to pick up his medical bill.

His father, a Pastor with the Assemblies of God Church, Amita Isiagu, in Ebonyi State, Paul Nwachukwu, said the family needs N1.6 million to defray the medical bill of his son.

Narrating his ordeal to Vanguard, the father of six said that the family had gone through unpleasant moments since the ugly incident happened a year ago.

He said that his son, a JS 2 student of Echele Amita Secondary School Isiagu, was knocked down by a hit-and-run motorcyclist on November 6, 2021, while the boy was returning from band practice in the church.

According to him, the motorcyclist who was said to be driving without a light fled the scene after shattering the ankle bone of the victim.

“We later found him (the motorcyclist) but he said he had no father and mother and has not been able to make any financial contribution for my son’s treatment”, the Pastor agonised.

RELATED NEWS