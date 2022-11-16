By Nnenna Agbai

The recent national honour conferred on member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State. Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha by President Muhammadu Buhari couldn’t have been more deserving.

It’s no longer news that decision has continued to elicit commendations from all and sundry. This is, especially against the backdrop of the huge impacts and value she continues to add to representative democracy. If Harold Lasswell’s perspective on the essence of democracy as who gets What, When, Where and How, is anything to go by, it means, it can be safely deduced that Hon Onyejeocha is a Parliamentarian par excellence.

More gratifying is the number of civil society groups and eminent Nigerians, clergies and Constituents that wrote to recommend her for the award. As a time-tested saying goes, “good products market itself ” It wasn’t difficult for her good work to stand her out. A national honour in a country of more than 200 million people is no mean feat.

The fulcrum of democracy is the legislature as other branches of government does exist in one form or the other under autocratic regimes. In representative democracy, three roles stands out for the legislative arm: balancing power, representing constituencies and making laws.

The Abia State born lawmaker, Hon Onyejeocha epitomises, a well rounded and competent representation is all about. In the three identifiable roles of a legislator, she’s not found wanting. In the conduct of legislative business, she’s been roundly commended for being a leading and indispensable voice.

In representing her Constituency, she has won accolades, earned the admiration of young, trust of the old and continues to set examples of what true people’s representative should be! Because she exhibits unparalleled character and thorough leadership, the fourth terms lawmaker is a member of regional and cross-continental ,parliamentary bodies, where she has continued to fly the Nigerian flag.

Little wonder, her recent award of national honour didn’t come to many Nigerians as a surprise. As one of the 35 member Nigerian Delegation to the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS Parliament), Hon Onyejeocha have displayed uncommon courage, resilience and uncommon sense of national duty.

One of the complains that have trailed Nigeria’s membership of the ECOWAS Parliament is that most members are hardly found in the plenary during seatings. Hence, major decisions are taken without Nigeria’s input or influence. She set out to correct this impression. Hon Onyejeocha is always the cynosure of all eyes during plenary, with her voice eminently respected by West African colleagues. She remained astute in defense of Nigeria’s stand on issues of common interests and concern to the global community.

Through ECOFEPA, an association of female ECOWAS Parliamentarians, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha has become a leading voice in advocacy and push for laws that protect and enhance the dignity and participation of women in decision making process, especially, politics.

As an ambassador extra-ordinaire, she has leveraged on her membership of global groups like ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly (JPA) to amplify Nigeria’s position and areas that need further push.

The true test of a deft parliamentarian is the quantity and quality of life and institution transforming bills introduced. In this regard, there’s no sector Hon Onyejeocha has not introduced bill, aimed at increasing the efficiency of institutions or making life better for the people.

Suffice to mention a few amongst countless others: HB 203: Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019, HB 204: Nigerian Assets Management Agency (Establishment) Bill, 2019, HB 205: Securitization Bill, 2019, HB 206: Payment Systems Management Bill, 2019, HB 207: Witness Protection Programme Bill, 2019, HB 279: Medical and Dental Practitioners Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019, HB 280: Psychiatric Hospitals Management Board Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019,

HB 281: Peoples Bank of Nigeria Act (Repeal) Bill, 2019, HB 282: National Eye Centre Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019, HB 283: Food Drugs and Related Products (Registration, Etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019, HB 284: Loans (State Development) (Repeal) Bill, 2019, HB 1761: National Insurance Corporation of Nigeria Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021, HB 1760: Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021, HB 1759: International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships 1973 and 1978 Protocol (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021, HB 1758: Survey Co-ordination Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021, HB 1413: ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill, 2021, HB 197: National Hospital for Women and Children Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019 etc.

In addition to the foregoing, she sponsored a bill tagged Additional Seats Bill. She was able to rally the Speaker to co-sponsor and over 100 male lawmakers as signatories that includes the 12 women Parliamentarians. She remained undaunted despite the fact that some of the bills like Citizen bill, 35 per cent affirmative action, Additional Seats Bills suffered some setbacks. Her interest is to see Nigeria join countries like Cameroon, Rwanda and Kenya. In 2021, the proportion of seats held by women in the national parliament of Rwanda stood at 61.25 percent.

She revealed in a recent interview that the recent election in Kenya, seven women were elected governors. What the women did was to extract commitment from one of the presidential candidates, Williams Ruto, who publicly signed an agreement to allocate specific number of Parliament seats to women. But the men fought it vehemently.

To her, the struggle for greater women participation in politics will require a leader, who is committed to affirmative action for women. A president who will order political parties to include certain percentage of women for elections.

To some people, empowerment has become a palliative rhetoric inclined to the escapist option, tilting more to playing to the gallery, as against the more enduring and result-oriented intention of impacting the lives of the populace positively.

Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, who prefers to be called a People’s Servant, instead of conventional politician is a woman of immense audacity. Her ambitious yearly medical outreach is second to none.. This year was the 15th time. At a time she was holding the outreach in collaboration with the Nigerian doctors, until few years ago, when she started partnering with Living Hope. Together, over 40 medical doctors from the United States are brought into her Constituency, every year.

Though, COVID interrupted it at a point but as soon as COVID subsided, the programme got back on cause. Every year, the team perform at least, 150 surgeries absolutely free of charge. People come from different states for medical help during the outreach. Her paramount interest is to see people smile again, irrespective of whether they are from her Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Constituency or not.

Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha is tested and trusted. It is only natural that she be entrusted with higher responsibilities and we work in synergy to make Nigeria a great nation.

Nnenna Agbai is a

Member, Media And Strategic Communication, APC Women Presidential Campaign Team, writes from Abuja.

