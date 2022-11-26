By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sokoto state has placed 11,707 patients of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) on treatment, as part of efforts to ride the state of the dreaded disease prevalence among among Youths and elderly women inclusive.

The state Commissioner for health and overseer of the state ministry of finance Dr Muhammad Ali Inname disclosed this to our Correspondent in an exclusive Interview.

He said Sokoto state has 12,651 HIV patients in it’s register out of which 11, 707 of them were placed on treatment and receiving anti retroviral drugs at designated centers approved by the state government around the state..

The Commissioner further stated that the current spate of the disease is moving at a slow rate of about O.4 percent which shows that awareness and advocacy campaigns by the state and some concern groups is working assiduously.

Dr Inname further explained that, the figure of people living with the disease in the state was fluctuating in he past , but it’s now decreasing by the day due to aggressive awareness and advocacy campaign by state action Committee and leadership of the Association of people living with the disease and concern Youths groups in hospitals and primary healthcare development Centers across the state.

” I am optimistic the prevalence of the disease will continue to be low considering the availability of drugs and precautionary measures explore by Victims of the disease” , says the Commissioner.

