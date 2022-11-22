BY SOLA EBISENI

A NATION is a living thing and has all the characteristics of a living organism that we were taught in elementary biology. For the purpose of our discourse herein, permit me to say that a nation moves, breathes, excretes, grows, responds to or is sensitive to its environment, reproduces, and dies ultimately. The most scary attribute of a state, as with humans, is death. Such was the case with empires, of which we learned in history, but which are no more today. Do not misunderstand me.

The living attributes of a nation must not be confused with those that it acquires from the aggregates of the attributes of its human inhabitants, from which its identity is derived, a plausible postulation, no doubt. However, my thesis is that, while the actions of its inhabitants, both humans and other living and non-living creatures, can and do cause a nation’s attributes to wax, those attributes are inherent in a state, even as a mere geographical expression.

No wonder, a state or nation, used interchangeably but not exactly the same, is in law a juristic or legal personality with the capacity to sue and be sued. Nigeria, still by and large a geographical expression, is in perpetual search for an arrangement that guarantees a sense of belonging and unity among its constituent groups, through which a nation is built where no group or man is truly oppressed.

While no effort has been spared at various stages and by different generations to build a nation that its inhabitants, Africans and the black humanity, can be proud of, such efforts have been and continue to be thwarted by the political and military elites. By tomorrow, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Mr. Peter Obi, the Nigerian political rave of the moment, will hit the ancient city of Ibadan, the political capital of the Yoruba of Nigeria, in continuation of his campaigns for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Obi, whose bid was originally dismissed as a child’s play following the enthusiastic support of the youths for him, who were scorned as mere social media tigers, has since become a political phenomenon.

At one time, Obi was portrayed as an unrealistic political adventurer whose chances were foreclosed because he had no structure. Even when he said the people remained his structure, those who have always considered the people irrelevant or electoral commodities for purchase on election day received such declarations as mere political amusement.

Undaunted, Peter Obi trudged on. Nothing has come to him through traditional channels, he recently told some of us who support ethnic nationalities groups that back him. He spoke of how he was presiding over a board meeting when news came that he had been declared governor of Anambra.

He instils hopes and confidence in those who believe him and captures his adversaries, a legion of them, with disarming humour. For instance, when it seemed Professor Charles Soludo, one of his successors as Governor of Anambra State, had finished him, as they say, Obi’s seemingly harmless two minutes response took care of Soludo’s lengthy and winding diatribe in a way that got public sympathy for Peter and opprobrium for Charles.

Obi’s Ibadan visit is contemporaneous with a public lecture on nationalism and nation building in Nigeria at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, delivered by Professor of History and diplomat Jide Osuntokun to a distinguished audience of eminent Nigerians carefully drawn from all the geopolitical zones and walks of life.

It was strategically hosted by Ohaneze Ndigbo on Monday, November 21, 2022, the day the apex Igbo sociocultural organisation finally unveiled its endorsement of Peter Obi as its choice of presidential candidate for the Nigerian 2023 elections. First, I must confess the high tutorial content and masterly pedagogical delivery of the lecture, where, for instance, I was able to correct my earlier knowledge or impression of the origin and authorship of the Nigerian six -zone structure, which, according to Osuntokun, was a brainchild of a group of scholars, including himself, assembled by military President Ibrahim Babangida.

The lecturer and all discussants agreed that it was sheer bunkum to suggest Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable, but indeed being perpetually negotiated. The 2023 presidential election they all agreed would be the defining moment for Nigeria. From the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, the Afenifere Leader Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Director of Communications, Northern Elders Forum Baba Ahmed, Pan Niger Delta Forum PANDEF), led by Chief Edwin Clarke.

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, as usual, was not only there to listen to a lecture but to lecture us all about happenings in Nigeria, most of which he witnessed. He seized the momentum of the lecture to reiterate the Afenifere’s decision of endorsing Obi. He insisted that it would be sheer hypocrisy to invite contestants for interviews when his group has already endorsed and announced its choice.

While not ruling out the need for candidates to meet with stakeholders across the country, he did not subscribe to the idea that one part of the country was dictating to others. These were in response to Baba-Ahmed’s position in his group’s interview of six presidential candidates, as well as the need for Ndigbo to unite and seek alliances across the country in order to sell their candidate and make the South East conducive to others campaigning. The President of the Middle Belt Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu who spoke through a representative, minced no words about regional equity being the way to go. Ditto for the representative of PANDEF.

The four-point concluding paragraphs of Professor Obiozor’s opening remarks most suitably captured the communiqué at the Conference, the mood and expectations of the nation from the 2023 presidential election.

1. Nigeria needs a system of shared power, bearing in mind that political decency flourishes best in societies in which stable, peaceful, and just political institutions make it difficult for reckless and lawless political adventurers to thrive.

2. Coercive integration, or integration by force or intimidation, has failed all over the world, including in Africa. Events in Sudan, for example, are indicative of the reality that no matter how long you hold people by force against their will; eventually the people’s quest for freedom, liberty, or voluntary association will prevail.

3. As I have often said, “Throughout history, those denied justice have had no interest in peace. People need peace, not the peace of the graveyard, they need unity, but not the unity of masters and slaves.

Our national unity must not interfere seriously with our freedom and liberty, or it will be interpreted as tyranny of the majority or minority, none of which will be acceptable.” 4. The most crucial of all the above is good leadership.

History has shown that the destiny of leaders is closely tied to the destiny of their respective nations. In fact, it is not easy to imagine India without Gandhi, the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Kendal Atartuk, South Africa without Mandela, Ghana without Nkrumah, etc. Whither, my beloved country. Nigeria! We hail thee.

Ebiseni is the Secretary General, Afenifere.

