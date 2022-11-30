Apple Music’s redesigned Replay experience offers subscribers expanded listening insights and new functionality, including a completely personalized highlight reel.

With the new features, Apple Music subscribers can learn their top songs, artists, albums, genres, and more in a redesigned Replay experience.

2022 was a thrilling year in music, with listeners delving into new sounds, new languages, and new genres more than ever before. Additionally, the 2022 year-end charts show just how influential Apple Music listeners were in making 2022 a year to remember, both individually and as a community.

Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, Oliver Schusser said, “When we first launched Replay, the feature became an instant fan favorite on Apple Music, and we really wanted to develop the experience further and make it even more special, personal, and unique for subscribers.”

“The music we enjoy throughout the year becomes like a soundtrack, and it’s really fun to be able to go back and relive those meaningful and memorable moments over again.”

The Redesigned Apple Music Replay

New in 2022 is a year-end experience complete with expanded listening insights and new functionality, including a completely personalized highlight reel.

Users can discover their top songs, top albums, top artists, top genres, and more. Superfans can even discover whether they are in the top 100 listeners of their favorite artist or genre.

Apple Music listeners can continue checking Replay until December 31 to see if their listening patterns evolve before the start of 2023, and once the new year begins, keep listening on Apple Music to explore and share new 2023 insights each week.

All insights on Replay are optimized for sharing with family and friends, on their social channels, or on any messaging platform.

How Apple music replay works

Visit replay.music.apple.com and log in with the same Apple ID used for Apple Music.

Play highlights or scroll through the page for more detailed insights. A truncated version of the site is available all year or as soon as a user is eligible.1

How to see listening stats

Listen to enough music to qualify. Gauge qualification with a personalized progress bar on the Replay website. Both playlist and insights eligibility happens with the same listening threshold.

Once a user is eligible for Replay, they can visit replay.music.apple.com.

Explore listening stats, listen on the site, and share.

Replay is localized in 39 languages for all 169 countries and regions where Apple Music is available.

Apple Music Replay and Privacy

Despite the emphasis on data, Replay maintains Apple’s standard privacy throughout the experience. An individual user’s insights are never shared, sold, or used in any marketing materials.

The user can share their insights at their own discretion if they choose. No other Apple Music subscribers or employees can access their insights outside of their chosen snapshots at any time.

Top charts insights

Apple Music also revealed its year-end charts, spotlighting 2022’s top songs, top Shazams, top fitness songs, and most-read lyrics.

Diving into the rankings, music aficionados will notice the growing presence of non-English-language songs, the rise of once-niche genres, and a number of exciting breakthrough artists stepping into the spotlight for the first time.

