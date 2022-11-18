By Steve Oko

The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, candidate for Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency, Dr Okuji Oreh, has expressed deep worry over the high rate of unemployment and poverty among his constituents especially the youth population.

Oreh who spoke during a thanksgiving service and dedication of his Campaign Council at Arochukwu, said time had come for conscious and deliberate efforts to be made the combat the monster if the country’s future would be secured.

He said that if elected, he would anchor on five key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 2,3,4,5 and 9), geared towards human capital development.

The finance and management expert identified his areas of priority as agriculture, education, health, youth empowerment and infrastructural development.

He explained that part of the reasons he joined the race was to leverage on the platform and goodwill of the office as a federal lawmaker to sponsor bills that would help attract investors to help create job opportunities for the teeming youths.

He vowed to fight “the high poverty and unemployment rate that is steadily demobilizing and incapacitating our youth force and eroding our cultural and moral values”.

He also said he would fight the monsters through sponsorship of bills that would help revolutionalise agriculture especially in his agrarian constituency rich in cassava, and rice production.

Oreh noted that agriculture if well developed would engage a large chunk of the unemployed youth population.

The APGA candidate who decried infrastructural decay in the constituency, promised to use his position if elected to attract roads and other critical infrastructure that would help to fast-track development in the constituency.

He vowed to give special attention to education through the sponsorship of education-friendly bills considering its pivotal role in the development of any society.

” I will also use the opportunity to improve on the existing health care system, empowerment of women and the girl child through a range interventions such as skills acquisition and provision of grants”, he added.

Dr Oreh said he would bring to bare his wide knowledge of finance management and project development garnered in the service of major multinationals, to move both his constituency and the country forward.

He, therefore, solicited the support of the people, saying that he joined partisan politics to make a difference and not to amass wealth at the expense of the people, a dangerous trend he blamed for the backwardness of the constituency.

Oreh, also urged the people of the constituency to fully key in to the on-going efforts to birth a ‘New Abia’ in 2023 by enthroning a competent and credible administration to steer the state to enviable heights.

He said that the hope of Abia lies in APGA, and urged his constituents to help deliver the party’s candidates in the forthcoming elections.

” The emergence of APGA-led administration will mark the end of Abia’s pains and political strangulation”, he boasted.

