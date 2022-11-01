Hermes, a vibrant personality in the just concluded Big Brother Naija 2022 dazed the covers of Uncutxtra magazine’s latest release.

The charismatic icon joins the likes of past BBnaija housemates Dorathy and Whitemoney as he steps into the magazine spotlight in the release of its 10th edition.

The cover page portrays the star Hermes adorned with intricate tribal features that envelopes a boundless work of art and mysticism around African culture.

Hermes shirtless vibe shows his unmatched energy, his lasting vibrancy and the astounding vitality he represents.

Emmanuel Alade, the CEO of UnCutXtra Magazine recognizes the originality and distinction the ex BBNaija housemate constitute to the public. Right from the house, Hermes subconsciously impacts and motivates the mass that anything can be achieved with relentless efforts.

As for the cover story, The editorial of UncutXtra Magazine describes Hermes “as the enigmatic god of art and energy” as they explore the many sides of Hermes, from untold stories about his past to his interests and plans outside the house.

