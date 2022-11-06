By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Forum of Concerned Nigerians, FCN, has condemned the recent renewed armed herdsmen attacks on Benue communities that claimed 22 lives among them women and children in Guma and Makurdi Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state.

The Secretary of FCN, Samson Ochono who in a statement Sunday decried the unprovoked killings, noted that the armed herdsmen were probably emboldened by the recent comments of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Recall that 20 persons including children were murdered in coldblood while several others sustained injuries Thursday evening when armed herdsmen invased Ukohol and three other neighbouring villages in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of state.

And on Saturday morning the marauders also laid ambush at Zongo Akiki community in the North Bank area of Makurdi town where two persons were murdered while on their way to the farm.

Condemning the attacks, the Secretary of FCN lamented the failure of the Federal Government to end the mindless killings in the state.

He insisted that it was difficult to exonerate the Federal Government from the ongoing killings in the state given the failure of the government to arrest those who had claimed responsibility for the bloodletting that had claimed thousands of lives and displaced over two million persons.

According to him, “It is obvious the Federal Government is complicit in this acts of terror against the innocent people of Benue state.

“The insensitive comments of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar concerning the killings have also emboldened the killer herdsmen,” he ssid

Recall that during an interactive session recently organized by the Arewa Joint Committee in Kaduna, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was quoted as saying “I am angry with Governor Ortom for profiling Fulani as bandits and terrorists because I am a Fulani.”

