By Bolaji Babatunde

With the COVID-19 pandemic exposing and widening gaps in healthcare infrastructure, health professionals have said that investments in technology supported by public-private partnerships will bridge the gap in healthcare infrastructure as well as improve the poor health indices in Nigeria.

The experts who spoke during the 2022 Ernst & Young (EY) annual healthcare conference themed: ‘Accelerating Access to quality healthcare in Nigeria’ noted that Nigerians are faced with several challenges including pipe-borne water.

Speaking, Founder/CEO First Cardiologist, Adeyemi Johnson who delivered the keynote address called said that Nigeria needs the political will to turn things around in the health sector.

Johnson who noted that one of the advantages of the new Health Insurance Act, NHIA, which makes it mandatory for individuals to be insured said investment in health technology was the sure way to bridge gaps between Nigeria’s health sector and the developed world.

He said Nigeria can leverage technology for healthcare delivery as advocated by stakeholders in the sector that the country adopts a mobile phone-type initiative with the capacity to accommodate everybody.

“Technology is now helping to do surgeries and other life-saving procedures. In most cases, you don’t have to be there to deliver care. Though expensive but it can get us there.”

“Part of the technical improvement will be data collection; with data, a lot can be done. Technology is going to get us out of this mess we are in quicker than we think.”

Speaking, the Senior Partner/Head of Markets, Ernst & Young (EY) West Africa, Mr. Ashish Bakhshi said public-private- partnership will help to deliver more joint ventures; more hospitals and better healthcare delivery outcomes for Nigerians.

In an interview with journalists, he said: “Healthcare is very important to Nigeria and EY globally believes every country needs to have a good healthcare system and as a consulting firm we try to help both public and private organisations.

He said Nigeria can develop its healthcare infrastructure to curb medical tourism, as well as help Nigerians, get easy access to healthcare services along the entire value-chain of the healthcare ecosystem in Nigeria.

“One of the expected outcomes of the annual healthcare conference would be more education on what can be done about healthcare delivery service. EY has a very strong CSR programme and part of that is helping to set up science laboratories”.

Also speaking in a chat, the Partner, Strategy & Transactions/Consumer Goods Industry Leader, EY West Africa, Damilola Aloba who moderated one of the sessions explained that the conference was put together to create awareness about the challenges facing the country as well as find solutions to them/

Aloba explained that the conference brought together healthcare providers and other stakeholders to talk about the challenges in the sector, ways to revert them and how the country can ensure sustainable financing for healthcare as well as achieving self-sufficiency in pharmaceutical products.

“At the end of the day, we will make sure that some of the key actions are implemented for example how to drive health insurance above the 5 per cent, how health providers can have access to funding etc, we cannot be importing drugs all the time.

It will also prevail on government to take the sector from its present challenges by adopting the practical initiatives to address brain drain, dearth of infrastructures etc,”

