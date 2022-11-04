By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has warned residents to desist from the culture of channeling untreated wastewater through the public drains due to obvious health risks to the environment and humans.

Assistant Director, Scientific and head of the wastewater education unit of the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office, Mrs. Sesi Akoro-Bamigbade gave the warning while appearing on a radio station programme in Lagos.

She urged residents to stop the bad attitude forthwith, in their own interest and the environment.

Akoro-Bamigbade, while educating residents on the danger of mismanagement of wastewater and sustainable environment, stated that the public drains are meant for stormwater as against the unhealthy practice of channeling untreated wastewater which will have adverse impact on the environment and humans.

She explained that Lagos with a population of over 20 million people, currently generates an estimated 1.92 billion litres of untreated domestic wastewater into the environment on a daily basis.

According to Akoro-Bamigbade, “This is based on a 120 litres water use per person per day (source Lagos Water Corporation, LWC) (120 x 20000000 = 2,400,000,000 and 80 per cent of water used everyday ends up as wastewater.

“When such quantum of untreated wastewater is badly managed in the form of disposal, channeling into the drainage systems across the state, some which will percolate into the underground water will affect the quality of our potable water source and some to the surface water body affecting the aquatic lives.”

She reiterated that, “Wastewater has come to stay because our day-to-day activities depends on water and so there is need to effectively treat our Wastewater to mitigate the environmental hazards.”

She added that aside from the danger of contaminating the water bodies, the unwholesome practice also contributes to flooding in the state,.

“Because the drainage channels that were designed to take stormwater into the surface waters are usually filled with untreated wastewater that were channeled directly from the individual homes inversely resulting into flood in the state during raining season as water will always find its’ level,” Akoro-Bamigbade stated.

She also stated that in line with mandate of the office and the need for sustainable environment as captured in the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda of the state, any facility with 50-inhabitants/usage is expected to have a Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Akoro-Bamigbade, therefore urged all stakeholders in the built industry to ensure compliance when constructing.

Similarly, she equally sought for sustainable partnership with other MDAs to ensure any facility within the category seeking approval gets clearance of the office before approval is granted.

On Anerobic bio-digester, she equally, warned residents to be wary of those marketing bio-digester wastewater management system.

Akoro-Bamigbade, said that the office is not averse to the development of local technologies and innovations in the sector, but the need to protect the environment can not be compromised.

“Out of the multitude of numbers of the so-called innovators, only two had submitted their technology to the office for evaluation, in collaboration with the Office Research and Development Technical team to achieve the desired result,” she said.

Akoro-Bamigbade, also urged residents to seek clarification from the Office before embarking on construction of wastewater facility to avoid getting on the wrong side of the law.

While pleading with media for support/partnership in sensitizing residents about the danger of the badly managed wastewater and disposal, she urged the public not to hesitate in reporting anyone/facility, be it private, corporate, public or religious facility found diverting their wastewater into the drain to the office at N0.1A, Obasa Close, off Oba Akran-Avenue, Ikeja. Email:[email protected]

RELATED NEWS