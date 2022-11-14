By Emma Una, Calabar

CHAIRMAN of Federal Character Commission, FCC, Dr Muheeba Dankaka says heads of ministries, , agencies or Parastatals who refuse to obey the Federal Character Principle in employment or spread of projects would be prosecuted in courts.

Making the disclosure in Calabar, Dankaka said the FCC has the Constitutional powers to monitor, evaluate, validate and audit projects executed by government agencies in the Second Mandate given to it by President Mohammadu Buhari and failure to observe federal Character principle is a criminal offence

“Government cannot be everywhere so the FCC was established to ensure equitable distribution of employment and facilities across all zones of the country without leaving much gaps that can cause dissatisfaction and ill feeling in the hearts of some citizens”

She said some parts of the country are hotbed for agitation leading insecurity and as such the Commission is holding sensitisation workshops across all the political zones to enlighten heads of agencies to obey the principle of fairness, justice and fair play in their operations at all times in private and public sectors

“The observance of the principle of Federal Character Principle is indispensable in the development and building of any enduring nation therefore the Commission welcomes any collaboration and assistance from other Government agencies, external development partners, non governmental organisations, civil society groups because we believe fervently that such cosultatimns and synergy will greatly enhance the achievement of our mandate”.

The FCC Chairman stated further that a framework has been put in place for the actualisation of the tenets of the spread of infrastructure by auditing on going and abandoned projects in all the regions of the country to verify their level of completion and importance in contributing to the development of the nation.

“A comprehensive data base of all projects and programmes in key sectors of the economy will enable us advice federal and state governments on strategic spending priorities and equitable distribution of projects to avoid over concentration in one zone and abandonment of key projects”

He warned heads of agencies to keep adequate data of projects they are executing to provide same to the Commission when the need arises

RELATED NEWS