By Geoffrey Nwokolo

It is known to many that a new dawn of technological optimism is here but what has been secret for an extended period is the full details of the man on whose shoulders the new movement firmly rests. There are men and there are certain Men. Hanu Fejiro is unarguably the later and has over the years shown potential, promise and raised millions of youths to levels of global productivity.

I write briefly of this man at this time for the credit worthy reason that today is his birthday and there is consensus amongst participants in Web 3, general technology and innovation circles to declare November 16th every year a public holiday in recognition of the work and worth of this great man that has advanced good causes consistently without fail.



Hanu Fejiro’s life is a standalone message that inspires greatly and is a reference manual on how diligence and pursuit for higher ideals can see a man live a life of distinction. There are enough materials and press releases that have received deserved coverage about how Hanu started many businesses, faced strong struggles, lost men and resources along his journey but held on to perseverance through all seasons.

His childhood is a story of blush and bliss as he was made to take up the responsibility of adulthood early in time. Yet, Hanu kept doing the most in and out of season.



Its one thing to have ideas, its entirely a different game to get into execution but that is Fejiro’s forte. The world- changing work he and his team have done at Patricia, creating jobs for hundreds, upskilling youths who are users of the platform to become economically independent and also marking the action roster in the comity of nations on behalf of Nigeria in the coming world of decentralized finance is worthy of great commendation.

Hanu kept doing the most despite inconsistent government policies released periodically in his home country via circulars that have threatened the very core of the work of his company and team but this didn’t make the young gentleman press the pause button.



Hanu has been made to become a global citizen where the outlook of his various ideas and entrepreneurial efforts have a global focus, notable in this light is the recent licence obtained to begin and operate business in Canada yet, Hanu has kept working around ways to serve the local economy and raise the Nigerian flag all the way. In this light, I drop a simple message that although the private sector and its key players such as Hanu Fejiro will ultimately determine which innovations succeed or fail, government also have an important role to play by encouraging all players and providing the enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

It was and still my privilege to undergo a practical business mentorship under Hanu Fejiro and my initial take away from his work ethic, mindset and optimism is set to serve me for life. Hanu shows clearly that everything rises and falls on leadership and it is the number one responsibility of a business owner to sell. He is a great team player but never delegates the core work of enhancing and strengthening the foundations on which business is built.

I have learnt in close quarters that becoming the best version of yourself requires you continuously develop yourself and expand your reach. I have tried to keep up with his pace but on that task, I have failed but will keep trying. It is always one key business move to the next, unpaid speaking engagements to raise a new generation of doing the most comrades, travelling world over to collaborate with global leaders and still keeping an eye on the day to day running of the well known business and other profitable subsidiaries as the key execution officer.

I wish Hanu Fejiro a very happy birthday as I wrap up with few lessons I believe will serve the reader best going forward. Today, we celebrate a man who is less than thirty years of age, and to speak specifically, Hanu turns 27 at this very time. The length and breadth of his achievements at this time can only leave us guessing on the scope of the greatness to come.

The fintech and cryptocurrency industry in which Patricia is a dominant player is undergoing a historic bear. This has not affected in any way the bullish approach of Hanu Fejiro and his entire team to create great products and services that make existence of humankind more pleasurable yet profitable. This, in my view, speaks to the narrative that in tough times, reflect, think and build. Better times are definitely ahead.

Lastly is self regulation. A great part of his efforts and work have been in terrains not cleared and paths uncharted but the work never stops. Hanu has made it a duty to serve as chief disciple, aggregate other players, serve customers, build public trust and self regulate in a way that meets acceptable corporate governance practices while working with government to understand and structure the space in conjunction with well meaning stakeholders. This, in my view, is a practical manual for life and business.

Our words indeed create our world and this thoughts of mine are written with the best of intentions as Hanu gets into a new age, higher stage and working to make the world a better place. Congratulations to the Chief Executive Doing the Most Officer. Happy Birthday Fejiro Hanu. It will end in praise.

Geoffrey Nwokolo is a lawyer and technology enthusiast.

